Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PV.DE)

PV.DE on Xetra

135.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€135.20
Open
€136.10
Day's High
€138.35
Day's Low
€135.05
Volume
9,843
Avg. Vol
28,057
52-wk High
€145.45
52-wk Low
€79.95

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Oltmanns

2001 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Manfred Bender

52 2007 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Goetz Timmerbeil

2006 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Ulrich von Huelsen

2017 Member of the Management Board

Matthias Wiemer

59 2007 Member of the Management Board
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG News

