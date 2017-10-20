Pretium Resources Inc (PVG.TO)
PVG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.18 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
$14.23
Open
$14.14
Day's High
$14.34
Day's Low
$13.90
Volume
391,848
Avg. Vol
541,804
52-wk High
$16.48
52-wk Low
$9.17
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Quartermain
|62
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Joseph Ovsenek
|58
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Tom Yip
|57
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Michelle Romero
|2015
|Vice President - Corporate, IR Contact Officer
|
Kenneth McNaughton
|2011
|Vice President, Chief Exploration Officer
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX touches 7-1/2-month high, Pretium Resources soars
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens broadly higher, Pretium Resources jumps
- BRIEF-Pretium Resources - Brucejack Mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold in Q3
- LPC: Pretium Partners to acquire credit manager Valcour Capital
- BRIEF-Pretivm to complete C$5 mln flow-through share private placement