Edition:
United States

Pretium Resources Inc (PVG.TO)

PVG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.18 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
$14.23
Open
$14.14
Day's High
$14.34
Day's Low
$13.90
Volume
391,848
Avg. Vol
541,804
52-wk High
$16.48
52-wk Low
$9.17

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Quartermain

62 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board

Joseph Ovsenek

58 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tom Yip

57 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Michelle Romero

2015 Vice President - Corporate, IR Contact Officer

Kenneth McNaughton

2011 Vice President, Chief Exploration Officer
» More People

Pretium Resources Inc News

» More PVG.TO News