Edition:
United States

Parex Resources Inc (PXT.TO)

PXT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.53CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.12 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
$15.41
Open
$15.35
Day's High
$15.58
Day's Low
$15.34
Volume
285,791
Avg. Vol
425,918
52-wk High
$18.22
52-wk Low
$12.19

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Wayne Foo

59 2017 Chairman of the Board

David Taylor

2017 President, Chief Executive Officer

Kenneth Pinsky

2012 Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary

Michael Kruchten

2014 Vice President - Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

Robert Engbloom

65 2017 Lead Independent Director
» More People

Parex Resources Inc News