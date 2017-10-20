Edition:
United States

Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO)

QBRb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

48.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.21 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
$48.41
Open
$48.41
Day's High
$48.54
Day's Low
$48.01
Volume
183,016
Avg. Vol
174,367
52-wk High
$49.06
52-wk Low
$35.31

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Brian Mulroney

78 2014 Non-Independent Chairman of the Board

Pierre-Karl Peladeau

52 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer

Jean La Couture

70 2015 Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Jean-Francois Pruneau

42 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Marc Tremblay

55 Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Public Affairs and Secretary
» More People

Quebecor Inc News