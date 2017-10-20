Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.L)
QQ.L on London Stock Exchange
244.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
244.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.30 (+0.54%)
1.30 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
242.90
242.90
Open
244.00
244.00
Day's High
244.60
244.60
Day's Low
242.00
242.00
Volume
1,219,012
1,219,012
Avg. Vol
2,531,025
2,531,025
52-wk High
322.90
322.90
52-wk Low
217.30
217.30
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mark Elliott
|2010
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Steve Wadey
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael Harper
|2012
|Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
|
David Smith
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jon Messent
|2011
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary