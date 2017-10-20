Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO)
QSR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
85.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.68 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
$84.39
Open
$84.91
Day's High
$85.42
Day's Low
$84.77
Volume
204,281
Avg. Vol
405,079
52-wk High
$85.68
52-wk Low
$57.37
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alexandre Behring
|50
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Daniel Schwartz
|36
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Marc Caira
|63
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Joshua Kobza
|30
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jose Cil
|47
|2014
|President - Burger King
- BRIEF-Restaurant Brands extends maturity date of revolving credit facility
- BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing of Second Lien Senior Secured Notes
- BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering
- BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing and upsizing senior secured notes offering