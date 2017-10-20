Edition:
United States

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO)

QSR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

85.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.68 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
$84.39
Open
$84.91
Day's High
$85.42
Day's Low
$84.77
Volume
204,281
Avg. Vol
405,079
52-wk High
$85.68
52-wk Low
$57.37

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alexandre Behring

50 2014 Executive Chairman of the Board

Daniel Schwartz

36 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Marc Caira

63 2014 Vice Chairman of the Board

Joshua Kobza

30 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Jose Cil

47 2014 President - Burger King
Restaurant Brands International Inc News

