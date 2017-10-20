Edition:
United States

Qualicorp SA (QUAL3.SA)

QUAL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

36.26BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.09 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
R$ 36.35
Open
R$ 36.20
Day's High
R$ 36.82
Day's Low
R$ 36.20
Volume
1,515,000
Avg. Vol
2,113,434
52-wk High
R$ 38.93
52-wk Low
R$ 16.76

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alberto Bulus

53 2016 Chairman of the Board

Jose Seripieri

49 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Grace Cury de Almeida Goncalves Tourinho

51 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Investor Relations Officer

Claudio Chonchol Bahbout

38 2016 Director

Mark Howard Tabak

67 2012 Director
» More People

Qualicorp SA News

» More QUAL3.SA News