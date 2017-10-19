Quess Corp Ltd (QUEC.NS)
QUEC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
839.00INR
19 Oct 2017
839.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs9.75 (+1.18%)
Rs9.75 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs829.25
Rs829.25
Open
Rs835.00
Rs835.00
Day's High
Rs850.00
Rs850.00
Day's Low
Rs832.00
Rs832.00
Volume
16,058
16,058
Avg. Vol
58,708
58,708
52-wk High
Rs970.00
Rs970.00
52-wk Low
Rs515.00
Rs515.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ajit Isaac
|48
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Subrata Nag
|53
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive and Whole-Time Director
|
Vikram Gulati
|49
|President – Global Technology Solutions
|
Amitabh Jaipuria
|2017
|President & Chief Executive Officer - Global Services Division
|
TS Kumar
|2014
|President – Professional Staffing