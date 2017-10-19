Edition:
Quess Corp Ltd (QUEC.NS)

QUEC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

839.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.75 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs829.25
Open
Rs835.00
Day's High
Rs850.00
Day's Low
Rs832.00
Volume
16,058
Avg. Vol
58,708
52-wk High
Rs970.00
52-wk Low
Rs515.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ajit Isaac

48 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Subrata Nag

53 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive and Whole-Time Director

Vikram Gulati

49 President – Global Technology Solutions

Amitabh Jaipuria

2017 President & Chief Executive Officer - Global Services Division

TS Kumar

2014 President – Professional Staffing
