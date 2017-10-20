Edition:
United States

Rational AG (RAAG.DE)

RAAG.DE on Xetra

562.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.20 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
€562.20
Open
€562.60
Day's High
€568.30
Day's Low
€562.00
Volume
4,286
Avg. Vol
8,144
52-wk High
€596.35
52-wk Low
€405.35

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Walter Kurtz

2017 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Peter Stadelmann

52 2014 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Hans Maerz

2014 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Axel Kaufmann

45 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Peter Wiedemann

58 1999 Chief Technical Officer, Member of the Executive Board
