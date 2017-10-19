Radico Khaitan Ltd (RADC.NS)
RADC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
215.25INR
19 Oct 2017
215.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.30 (+1.56%)
Rs3.30 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
Rs211.95
Rs211.95
Open
Rs212.90
Rs212.90
Day's High
Rs220.00
Rs220.00
Day's Low
Rs212.00
Rs212.00
Volume
926,477
926,477
Avg. Vol
1,013,812
1,013,812
52-wk High
Rs225.80
Rs225.80
52-wk Low
Rs105.50
Rs105.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lalit Khaitan
|2003
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Abhishek Khaitan
|2003
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
K. Singh
|62
|2008
|Wholetime Director
|
Karna Mehta
|68
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ashutosh Patra
|68
|Non-Executive Independent Director