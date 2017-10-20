Edition:
United States

Raia Drogasil SA (RADL3.SA)

RADL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

76.41BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.37 (-1.76%)
Prev Close
R$ 77.78
Open
R$ 78.16
Day's High
R$ 78.48
Day's Low
R$ 76.41
Volume
684,900
Avg. Vol
939,027
52-wk High
R$ 81.29
52-wk Low
R$ 56.22

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Antonio Pipponzi

64 2011 Chairman of the Board

Marcilio D'Amico Pousada

53 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Antonio Carlos Coelho

53 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Fernando Kozel Varela

46 2011 Chief of Technology, Supply Chain and Omnichannel

Marcello de Zagottis

41 2011 Chief Marketing, Sales and Commercial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Raia Drogasil SA News

