Rallis India Ltd (RALL.NS)
RALL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
234.80INR
19 Oct 2017
234.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.20 (+0.09%)
Rs0.20 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs234.60
Rs234.60
Open
Rs234.60
Rs234.60
Day's High
Rs235.90
Rs235.90
Day's Low
Rs233.00
Rs233.00
Volume
27,085
27,085
Avg. Vol
231,609
231,609
52-wk High
Rs265.25
Rs265.25
52-wk Low
Rs180.40
Rs180.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bhaskar Bhat
|2015
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Veeramani Shankar
|58
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Ashish Mehta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
K. Venkatadri
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
P. Meherhomji
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary