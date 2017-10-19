Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)
RAMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
298.25INR
19 Oct 2017
298.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.65 (-1.54%)
Rs-4.65 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
Rs302.90
Rs302.90
Open
Rs304.75
Rs304.75
Day's High
Rs305.00
Rs305.00
Day's Low
Rs294.30
Rs294.30
Volume
133,811
133,811
Avg. Vol
201,942
201,942
52-wk High
Rs306.30
Rs306.30
52-wk Low
Rs163.05
Rs163.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P. R. Venketrama Raja
|53
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
S. Balamurugasundaram
|2013
|Compliance Officer, General Manager - Legal , Company Secretary
|
P. V. Abinav Raja
|2017
|Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
V. Santhanaraman
|2014
|Additional Director
|
S. S. Ramachandra Raja
|1992
|Non-Executive Director