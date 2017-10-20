Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)
RAND.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
54.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
54.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.54 (+1.00%)
€0.54 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
€53.98
€53.98
Open
€54.30
€54.30
Day's High
€54.81
€54.81
Day's Low
€54.12
€54.12
Volume
671,762
671,762
Avg. Vol
588,038
588,038
52-wk High
€58.41
€58.41
52-wk Low
€43.92
€43.92
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wout Dekker
|60
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jacques van den Broek
|57
|2014
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Jaap Winter
|54
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Robert van de Kraats
|57
|2006
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
David Tailleur
|2017
|Director Investor Relations