Edition:
United States

Rassini SAB de CV (RASSINIA.MX)

RASSINIA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

33.65MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.48 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
$34.13
Open
$34.84
Day's High
$34.84
Day's Low
$33.00
Volume
25,493
Avg. Vol
75,838
52-wk High
$45.99
52-wk Low
$33.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Antonio Madero Bracho

2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

Eugenio Madero Pinson

2016 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board

Juan Pablo Sanchez Kanter

Finance Director

Hector Galvan Venegas

Chief Executive Officer of Frenos S.A. de CV

Enrique Villasenor Ezcurdia

2014 Chief Executive Officer of Rassini Automotive South America
» More People

Rassini SAB de CV News