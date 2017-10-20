Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT.L)
RAT.L on London Stock Exchange
2,588.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,588.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-17.00 (-0.65%)
-17.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
2,605.00
2,605.00
Open
2,615.00
2,615.00
Day's High
2,615.00
2,615.00
Day's Low
2,581.00
2,581.00
Volume
44,197
44,197
Avg. Vol
48,155
48,155
52-wk High
2,842.00
2,842.00
52-wk Low
1,745.00
1,745.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mark Nicholls
|67
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Philip Howell
|61
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
R. Paul Stockton
|51
|2008
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Ali Johnson
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Jim Pettigrew
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
