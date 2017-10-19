Edition:
United States

RBL Bank Ltd (RATB.NS)

RATB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

521.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.25 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs522.25
Open
Rs526.00
Day's High
Rs526.50
Day's Low
Rs517.10
Volume
354,170
Avg. Vol
1,490,227
52-wk High
Rs600.90
52-wk Low
Rs311.90

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Narayan Ramachandran

54 2014 Non-Executive, Non-Independent Part Chairman of the Board

Vishwavir Ahuja

56 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Naresh Karia

41 2010 Chief Financial Officer

Joginder Rana

50 2012 Chief Operations Officer

Satish Dhawan

56 2012 Chief Infrastructure and Administration Officer
» More People

RBL Bank Ltd News

» More RATB.NS News