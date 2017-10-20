Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)
RBS.L on London Stock Exchange
282.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
282.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.20 (+0.79%)
2.20 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
280.10
280.10
Open
281.60
281.60
Day's High
286.20
286.20
Day's Low
281.10
281.10
Volume
15,378,822
15,378,822
Avg. Vol
11,788,735
11,788,735
52-wk High
286.20
286.20
52-wk Low
180.00
180.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Howard Davies
|66
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ross McEwan
|59
|2013
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Ewen Stevenson
|50
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Chris Marks
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - NatWest Markets
|
Les Matheson
|57
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer - Personal & Business Banking
- UPDATE 1-Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn
- UPDATE 1-British financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report
- Britain's financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report
- Queen's bank goes for younger clients as rivals try to steal crown
- UK lawmakers pile pressure on watchdog over RBS report