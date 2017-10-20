Edition:
Raubex Group Ltd (RBXJ.J)

RBXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,080.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

10.00 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
2,070.00
Open
2,070.00
Day's High
2,080.00
Day's Low
2,011.00
Volume
1,319,731
Avg. Vol
211,502
52-wk High
2,659.00
52-wk Low
1,797.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jacobus Raubenheimer

74

Rudolf Fourie

50 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

James Gibson

42 2013 Finance Director, Executive Director

Louis Raubenheimer

50 2002 Managing Director - Construction Division

Tobias Wiese

64 2008 Managing Director - Materials Division
Raubex Group Ltd News

