Richelieu Hardware Ltd (RCH.TO)
RCH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
32.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
32.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.39 (+1.21%)
$0.39 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
$32.21
$32.21
Open
$32.11
$32.11
Day's High
$32.88
$32.88
Day's Low
$32.11
$32.11
Volume
53,758
53,758
Avg. Vol
30,400
30,400
52-wk High
$33.68
$33.68
52-wk Low
$24.75
$24.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jocelyn Proteau
|66
|2005
|Independent Chairman of the Board and Corporate Director
|
Richard Lord
|1988
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Antoine Auclair
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Charles White
|2015
|Vice President, General Manager, United States
|
Guy Grenier
|2010
|Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Industrial