Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO)
RCIb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
66.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
66.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.85 (+1.29%)
$0.85 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
$66.05
$66.05
Open
$66.29
$66.29
Day's High
$67.01
$67.01
Day's Low
$65.97
$65.97
Volume
981,655
981,655
Avg. Vol
787,958
787,958
52-wk High
$67.99
$67.99
52-wk Low
$50.15
$50.15
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alan Horn
|65
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Interim President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Philip Lind
|73
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Edward Rogers
|47
|2014
|Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Anthony Staffieri
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Roderick Brace
|2015
|President - Media Business Unit
- UPDATE 4-Canada's No. 1 wireless carrier sees 'anemic' iPhone 8 demand
- BRIEF-Rogers Communications qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share C$1.02
- Rogers Communications' quarterly profit more than doubles
- BRIEF-RCI announces agreement to acquire DAE
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up to 3-week high, boosted by Rogers