RCL Foods Ltd (RCLJ.J)

RCLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,550.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-25.00 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
1,575.00
Open
1,595.00
Day's High
1,609.00
Day's Low
1,510.00
Volume
16,283
Avg. Vol
161,766
52-wk High
1,720.00
52-wk Low
1,150.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jannie Durand

50 2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Miles Dally

59 2003 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Robert Field

45 2004 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

John Maher

2007 Company Secretary

Roy Smither

71 2011 Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
RCL Foods Ltd News

