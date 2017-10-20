Remy Cointreau SA (RCOP.PA)
RCOP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
107.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
107.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.35 (+0.33%)
€0.35 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€106.65
€106.65
Open
€106.90
€106.90
Day's High
€107.80
€107.80
Day's Low
€106.55
€106.55
Volume
62,381
62,381
Avg. Vol
78,256
78,256
52-wk High
€109.70
€109.70
52-wk Low
€69.27
€69.27
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marc Heriard Dubreuil
|66
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Francois Heriard Dubreuil
|68
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Luca Marotta
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee
|
Patrick Marchand
|Executive Vice President Operations, Member of the Executive Committee
