Redefine International PLC (RDI.L)
RDI.L on London Stock Exchange
38.14GBp
20 Oct 2017
38.14GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03 (-0.08%)
-0.03 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
38.17
38.17
Open
38.40
38.40
Day's High
38.40
38.40
Day's Low
37.85
37.85
Volume
1,852,693
1,852,693
Avg. Vol
1,762,836
1,762,836
52-wk High
45.00
45.00
52-wk Low
35.09
35.09
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gregory Clarke
|59
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Watters
|57
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Stephen Oakenfull
|37
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Donald Grant
|42
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Adrian Horsburgh
|54
|2014
|Executive Director, Property Director