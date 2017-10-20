Residences Dar Saada SA (RDS.CS)
RDS.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
164.90MAD
20 Oct 2017
164.90MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-5.00 (-2.94%)
null-5.00 (-2.94%)
Prev Close
null169.90
null169.90
Open
null168.50
null168.50
Day's High
null169.80
null169.80
Day's Low
null164.90
null164.90
Volume
10,214
10,214
Avg. Vol
16,629
16,629
52-wk High
null244.00
null244.00
52-wk Low
null160.00
null160.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hicham Sounni
|Chairman, President
|
Amine Guennoun
|General Manager
|
Jalal Aziman
|Assistant General Manager, Technical Control
|
Faysal Qaitouni
|Assistant General Manager, Finance and Support
|
Tariq Abdulsalam
|Director - Representing North Africa Holding