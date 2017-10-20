Redrow PLC (RDW.L)
RDW.L on London Stock Exchange
646.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
646.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.50 (+0.23%)
1.50 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
644.50
644.50
Open
645.50
645.50
Day's High
651.00
651.00
Day's Low
642.00
642.00
Volume
685,009
685,009
Avg. Vol
1,102,776
1,102,776
52-wk High
666.00
666.00
52-wk Low
366.50
366.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Steve Morgan
|63
|2009
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
John Tutte
|60
|2014
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Barbara Richmond
|57
|2010
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Graham Cope
|52
|2003
|Company Secretary
|
Andrew Hewson
|58
|2012
|Non-Executive Director