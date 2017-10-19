Redington (India) Ltd (REDI.NS)
REDI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
154.45INR
19 Oct 2017
154.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.75 (-1.75%)
Rs-2.75 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs157.20
Rs157.20
Open
Rs157.20
Rs157.20
Day's High
Rs158.60
Rs158.60
Day's Low
Rs152.30
Rs152.30
Volume
25,047
25,047
Avg. Vol
611,763
611,763
52-wk High
Rs168.15
Rs168.15
52-wk Low
Rs82.05
Rs82.05
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
J. Ramachandran
|59
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
M. Muthukumarasamy
|2005
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Raj Shankar
|2013
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
M. Raghunandan
|2004
|Whole-Time Director
|
Udai Dhawan
|2017
|Non-Executive Director