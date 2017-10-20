Edition:
United States

Red Electrica Corporacion SA (REE.MC)

REE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

18.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
€18.18
Open
€18.24
Day's High
€18.29
Day's Low
€18.12
Volume
739,894
Avg. Vol
1,156,153
52-wk High
€20.77
52-wk Low
€16.25

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Folgado Blanco

73 2015 Chairman of the Board

Juan Francisco Lasala Bernard

50 2015 Chief Executive Officer

Miguel Rafael Duvison Garcia

General Director of Operations

Eva Pagan Diaz

General Director of Transportation

Rafael Garcia de Diego Barber

65 Non-Member Secretary of Board of Directors
» More People

Red Electrica Corporacion SA News

» More REE.MC News