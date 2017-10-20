Red Electrica Corporacion SA (REE.MC)
REE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
18.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
18.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.16%)
€-0.03 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
€18.18
€18.18
Open
€18.24
€18.24
Day's High
€18.29
€18.29
Day's Low
€18.12
€18.12
Volume
739,894
739,894
Avg. Vol
1,156,153
1,156,153
52-wk High
€20.77
€20.77
52-wk Low
€16.25
€16.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Folgado Blanco
|73
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Juan Francisco Lasala Bernard
|50
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Miguel Rafael Duvison Garcia
|General Director of Operations
|
Eva Pagan Diaz
|General Director of Transportation
|
Rafael Garcia de Diego Barber
|65
|Non-Member Secretary of Board of Directors