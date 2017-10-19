Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS)
RELI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
909.90INR
19 Oct 2017
909.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.60 (-0.50%)
Rs-4.60 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs914.50
Rs914.50
Open
Rs915.80
Rs915.80
Day's High
Rs921.90
Rs921.90
Day's Low
Rs903.00
Rs903.00
Volume
3,664,082
3,664,082
Avg. Vol
8,561,995
8,561,995
52-wk High
Rs921.90
Rs921.90
52-wk Low
Rs465.00
Rs465.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mukesh Ambani
|60
|2002
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Alok Agarwal
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Srikanth Venkatachari
|Joint Chief Financial Officer
|
K. Sethuraman
|56
|2011
|Group Company Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer
|
Pawan Kapil
|2010
|Whole-Time Director