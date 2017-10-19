Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RELV.NS)
RELV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
51.05INR
19 Oct 2017
51.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.05 (+0.10%)
Rs0.05 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs51.00
Rs51.00
Open
Rs51.25
Rs51.25
Day's High
Rs51.50
Rs51.50
Day's Low
Rs50.80
Rs50.80
Volume
263,706
263,706
Avg. Vol
1,869,205
1,869,205
52-wk High
Rs70.70
Rs70.70
52-wk Low
Rs48.30
Rs48.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Ambani
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Kartik Subramaniam
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Nikhil Jain
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ajit Dabholkar
|2007
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Padmaja Bhaskaran
|2015
|Director - Nominee of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).