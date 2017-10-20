Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J)
REMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
21,790.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
21,790.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-210.00 (-0.95%)
-210.00 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
22,000.00
22,000.00
Open
22,209.00
22,209.00
Day's High
22,209.00
22,209.00
Day's Low
21,790.00
21,790.00
Volume
1,658,937
1,658,937
Avg. Vol
1,361,453
1,361,453
52-wk High
23,394.00
23,394.00
52-wk Low
19,954.00
19,954.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Johann Rupert
|67
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jannie Durand
|50
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
E. de la Hertzog
|66
|2014
|Non-Executive Co-Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Josua Malherbe
|62
|2014
|Non-Executive Co-Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Neville Williams
|51
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business
- UPDATE 1-Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business
- RPT-Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business
- BRIEF-Distell announces proposed restructuring of multi-tiered ownership structure