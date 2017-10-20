Edition:
United States

Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J)

REMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

21,790.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-210.00 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
22,000.00
Open
22,209.00
Day's High
22,209.00
Day's Low
21,790.00
Volume
1,658,937
Avg. Vol
1,361,453
52-wk High
23,394.00
52-wk Low
19,954.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Johann Rupert

67 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Jannie Durand

50 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

E. de la Hertzog

66 2014 Non-Executive Co-Deputy Chairman of the Board

Josua Malherbe

62 2014 Non-Executive Co-Deputy Chairman of the Board

Neville Williams

51 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
Remgro Ltd News

