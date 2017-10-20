Renault SA (RENA.PA)
RENA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
83.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-1.20 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
€84.70
Open
€85.01
Day's High
€85.07
Day's Low
€83.50
Volume
1,514,637
Avg. Vol
920,503
52-wk High
€90.76
52-wk Low
€71.92
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carlos Ghosn
|63
|2014
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer
|
Clotilde Delbos
|49
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chairman of RCI Banque, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Denis Le Vot
|52
|2016
|Senior Vice President, Chairman of Eurasia Region, Member of the Management Committee
|
Marie-Francoise Damesin
|60
|2011
|Executive Vice President Group and Alliance Human Resources, Member of the Group Executive Committee and Management Committee
|
Bruno Ancelin
|59
|2014
|Executive Vice President, Product Planning and Programs, Member of the Executive Committee and Management Committee
