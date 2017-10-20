Edition:
United States

Localiza Rent a Car SA (RENT3.SA)

RENT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

59.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.28 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
R$ 59.28
Open
R$ 59.49
Day's High
R$ 59.75
Day's Low
R$ 58.36
Volume
2,359,900
Avg. Vol
1,365,838
52-wk High
R$ 64.99
52-wk Low
R$ 30.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Salim Mattar

68 2013 Chairman of the Board

Eugenio Pacelli Mattar

64 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Antonio Claudio Brandao Resende

70 2008 Vice Chairman of the Board

Roberto Antonio Mendes

64 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Eugenia Maria Rafael de Oliveira

59 Executive Officer
Localiza Rent a Car SA News

