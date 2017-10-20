Localiza Rent a Car SA (RENT3.SA)
RENT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
59.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
59.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.28 (-0.47%)
R$ -0.28 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
R$ 59.28
R$ 59.28
Open
R$ 59.49
R$ 59.49
Day's High
R$ 59.75
R$ 59.75
Day's Low
R$ 58.36
R$ 58.36
Volume
2,359,900
2,359,900
Avg. Vol
1,365,838
1,365,838
52-wk High
R$ 64.99
R$ 64.99
52-wk Low
R$ 30.00
R$ 30.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Salim Mattar
|68
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Eugenio Pacelli Mattar
|64
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Antonio Claudio Brandao Resende
|70
|2008
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Roberto Antonio Mendes
|64
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Eugenia Maria Rafael de Oliveira
|59
|Executive Officer
