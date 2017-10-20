Repsol SA (REP.MC)
REP.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
15.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
15.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.03%)
€0.00 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
€15.28
€15.28
Open
€15.20
€15.20
Day's High
€15.31
€15.31
Day's Low
€15.19
€15.19
Volume
4,139,919
4,139,919
Avg. Vol
4,315,951
4,315,951
52-wk High
€15.70
€15.70
52-wk Low
€11.98
€11.98
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Antonio Brufau Niubo
|69
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel
|53
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Gonzalo Gortazar Rotaeche
|51
|2016
|First Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Manuel Manrique Cecilia
|63
|2013
|Second Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Miguel Martinez San Martin
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
