Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)
RESJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,176.98ZAc
20 Oct 2017
14,176.98ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-13.02 (-0.09%)
-13.02 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
14,190.00
14,190.00
Open
14,191.00
14,191.00
Day's High
14,280.00
14,280.00
Day's Low
14,048.00
14,048.00
Volume
479,208
479,208
Avg. Vol
446,021
446,021
52-wk High
14,392.00
14,392.00
52-wk Low
10,101.00
10,101.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Thembakazi Chagonda
|45
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Desmond de Beer
|56
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Nicolaas Hanekom
|37
|2011
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Andries de Lange
|43
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Jacobus Kriek
|51
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT says capital of R2.5 billion raised
- BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT will increase amount of equity raise to R2.5 bln
- BRIEF-Resilient Reit to raise about r750 mln via book build
- BRIEF-Resilient REIT and Greenbay closes acquisition of Forum Coimbra, Forum Viseu