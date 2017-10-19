Rajesh Exports Ltd (REXP.NS)
REXP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
819.25INR
19 Oct 2017
819.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.95 (+0.36%)
Rs2.95 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs816.30
Rs816.30
Open
Rs816.50
Rs816.50
Day's High
Rs825.00
Rs825.00
Day's Low
Rs816.00
Rs816.00
Volume
17,137
17,137
Avg. Vol
440,273
440,273
52-wk High
Rs835.00
Rs835.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.20
Rs432.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajesh Mehta
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stuti Agrawal
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Prashant Mehta
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Vijaya Lakhsmi
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
G. Shankar Prasad
|52
|Non-Executive Independent Director