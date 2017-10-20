Edition:
United States

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd (RFGJ.J)

RFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,070.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

40.00 (+1.97%)
Prev Close
2,030.00
Open
1,992.00
Day's High
2,070.00
Day's Low
1,985.00
Volume
634,948
Avg. Vol
308,621
52-wk High
2,900.00
52-wk Low
1,750.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yvonne Muthien

58 2014 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Bruce Henderson

50 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Christiaan Schoombie

53 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Chad Smart

41 2012 Non-Executive Director

Garth Willis

43 2012 Non-Executive Director
» More People

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd News

» More RFGJ.J News