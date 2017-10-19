Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL.NS)
RHFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
647.30INR
19 Oct 2017
647.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.55 (-1.00%)
Rs-6.55 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs653.85
Rs653.85
Open
Rs653.85
Rs653.85
Day's High
Rs658.00
Rs658.00
Day's Low
Rs642.05
Rs642.05
Volume
14,469
14,469
Avg. Vol
218,888
218,888
52-wk High
Rs924.00
Rs924.00
52-wk Low
Rs487.30
Rs487.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Taruvai KrishnaMurthy
|77
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
T Karunakaran
|43
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
K Prabhu
|32
|2008
|Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|
R. Varadarajan
|60
|2010
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
K Madhukar
|56
|2015
|General Manager
- BRIEF-Repco Home Finance gets shareholders' nod for offer of NCDs worth up to 30 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Repco Home Finance seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs & commercial paper
- BRIEF-India's Repco Home Finance June-qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-Repco Home Finance to consider issue of NCDs of up to 1.80 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of SRNCDs aggregating to 1 bln rupees