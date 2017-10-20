Edition:
Rhoen Klinikum AG (RHKG.DE)

RHKG.DE on Xetra

28.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
€28.85
Open
€28.88
Day's High
€28.97
Day's Low
€28.74
Volume
58,689
Avg. Vol
78,944
52-wk High
€29.27
52-wk Low
€22.66

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eugen Muench

72 2005 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Stephan Holzinger

2017 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Wolfgang Muendel

2005 Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Georg Schulze-Ziehaus

2015 First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Bernd Griewing

2016 Member of the Management Board, Chief Medical Officer
Rhoen Klinikum AG News

