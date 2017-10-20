Edition:
United States

Rheinmetall AG (RHMG.DE)

RHMG.DE on Xetra

98.64EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€2.00 (+2.07%)
Prev Close
€96.64
Open
€97.00
Day's High
€98.89
Day's Low
€97.00
Volume
118,074
Avg. Vol
124,492
52-wk High
€99.29
52-wk Low
€60.14

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ulrich Grillo

58 2017 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Armin Papperger

54 2013 Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer

Rudolf Luz

2013 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Helmut Merch

61 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Michael Salzmann

Chief Compliance Officer
» More People

Rheinmetall AG News

» More RHMG.DE News