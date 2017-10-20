RIB Software SE (RIB.DE)
RIB.DE on Xetra
19.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.05 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
€19.65
Open
€19.64
Day's High
€19.90
Day's Low
€19.44
Volume
169,751
Avg. Vol
160,002
52-wk High
€20.50
52-wk Low
€11.40
- BRIEF-RIB Software wins Phase-II contract with leading EPCI firm
- BRIEF-RIB Software signs a phase-ii-contract with Heberger group
- BRIEF-RIB Software signs a phase-III-contract with Implenia
- BRIEF-RIB Software wins contract from traffic route engineering firm
- BRIEF-RIB Software Q2 operating EBITDA up 43 pct at 9.3 mln eur