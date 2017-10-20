Richmont Mines Inc (RIC.TO)
RIC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.35CAD
20 Oct 2017
12.35CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.41%)
$0.05 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
$12.30
$12.30
Open
$12.26
$12.26
Day's High
$12.41
$12.41
Day's Low
$12.22
$12.22
Volume
573,196
573,196
Avg. Vol
415,680
415,680
52-wk High
$13.38
$13.38
52-wk Low
$7.36
$7.36
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Renaud Adams
|45
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Robert Chausse
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Nicole Veilleux
|2014
|Vice President - Finance
|
Christian Bourcier
|2016
|Vice President - Operations
|
Anne Day
|2015
|Vice President of Investor Relations
