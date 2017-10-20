Banco Santander Rio SA (RIO.BA)
RIO.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
42.30ARS
20 Oct 2017
42.30ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.30 (+3.17%)
$1.30 (+3.17%)
Prev Close
$41.00
$41.00
Open
$40.80
$40.80
Day's High
$42.40
$42.40
Day's Low
$40.10
$40.10
Volume
22,337
22,337
Avg. Vol
35,400
35,400
52-wk High
$45.00
$45.00
52-wk Low
$24.50
$24.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Luis Enrique Cristofani
|2002
|Chairman of the Board
|
Guillermo Ruben Tempesta Leeds
|2004
|First Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Marcial Melian
|2015
|Chief Technology Management, Operations and Corporate Services
|
Luis Alberto Aragon
|2015
|Senior Manager of Management and People Development, Organization and Costs
|
Raul Alejandro Butti
|2017
|Senior Manager of Global Corporate Banking