Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L)

RIO.L on London Stock Exchange

3,600.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
3,600.50
Open
3,660.00
Day's High
3,686.50
Day's Low
3,573.50
Volume
3,769,848
Avg. Vol
4,717,487
52-wk High
3,805.50
52-wk Low
2,616.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jan du Plessis

63 2009 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Jean-Sebastien Jacques

45 2016 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Christopher Lynch

63 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Bold Baatar

43 2016 Chief Executive - Energy & Minerals

Alfredo Antonio Barrios

51 2014 Chief Executive of Rio Tinto Aluminium
Rio Tinto PLC News

