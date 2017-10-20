Rocket Internet SE (RKET.DE)
RKET.DE on Xetra
21.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marcus Englert
|52
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Norbert Lang
|56
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Johannes Bruder
|37
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Ronny Rentner
|2016
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Enrico Ferrari
|30
|2016
|Chief Marketing Officer
- BRIEF-Rocket Internet to support HelloFresh IPO overallotment
- UPDATE 1-Meal box firm HelloFresh sets price range for Nov. 2 IPO
- Meal box firm HelloFresh sets IPO price range
- Breakingviews - HelloFresh IPO belongs in the deep-freeze
- BRIEF-Rocket Internet continues convertible bond buyback program with up to EUR 100 mln