Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFO.NS)

RKFO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

690.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.70 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs691.70
Open
Rs692.00
Day's High
Rs705.00
Day's Low
Rs680.15
Volume
14,278
Avg. Vol
44,417
52-wk High
Rs714.00
52-wk Low
Rs255.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mahabir Jalan

65 Executive Chairman of the Board

Pawan Kedia

55 Finance Director, Whole-Time Director

Rajesh Mundhra

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Naresh Jalan

38 Managing Director, Executive Director

Yudhisthir Madan

66 2012 Additional Director
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd News

