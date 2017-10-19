Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFO.NS)
RKFO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
690.00INR
19 Oct 2017
690.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.70 (-0.25%)
Rs-1.70 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs691.70
Rs691.70
Open
Rs692.00
Rs692.00
Day's High
Rs705.00
Rs705.00
Day's Low
Rs680.15
Rs680.15
Volume
14,278
14,278
Avg. Vol
44,417
44,417
52-wk High
Rs714.00
Rs714.00
52-wk Low
Rs255.00
Rs255.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mahabir Jalan
|65
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pawan Kedia
|55
|Finance Director, Whole-Time Director
|
Rajesh Mundhra
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Naresh Jalan
|38
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Yudhisthir Madan
|66
|2012
|Additional Director