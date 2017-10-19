Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)
RLCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
16.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Ambani
|57
|2006
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
William Barney
|2016
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|
Gurdeep Singh
|2016
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|
Manikantan V.
|52
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Non Independent Executive Director
|
Prakash Shenoy
|2017
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
- UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing
- BRIEF-India's National Co Law Tribunal to hear RCom, Ericsson case on Nov. 8
- India's RCom says applies to withdraw towers spin-off plan
- BRIEF-Reliance Communications files application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business
- RCom's debt-repayment plan hits snag as Aircel deal collapses