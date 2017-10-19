Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS)
RLCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
551.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.95 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
Rs558.20
Open
Rs555.00
Day's High
Rs561.65
Day's Low
Rs547.00
Volume
1,107,197
Avg. Vol
4,644,246
52-wk High
Rs879.90
52-wk Low
Rs407.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Ambani
|57
|2005
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
V. Mohan
|2017
|President, Manager
|
Soumen Ghosh
|2015
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Amitabh Jhunjhunwala
|59
|2006
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Amit Bapna
|41
|Chief Financial Officer
- BRIEF-India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset IPO to open oct 25 - filing
- BRIEF-India's Reliance General Insurance files for IPO
- BRIEF-Reliance Capital says Reliance Money signs 3 bln rupees agreement with IREDA
- Indian shares fall 1 pct; banks top drag
- BRIEF-Reliance Capital gets in-principle nod from IRDAI for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO