Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS)
RLIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
453.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.30 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs463.10
Open
Rs461.00
Day's High
Rs462.65
Day's Low
Rs450.05
Volume
422,664
Avg. Vol
1,859,805
52-wk High
Rs620.05
52-wk Low
Rs426.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Ambani
|57
|2007
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Lalit Jalan
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Satish Seth
|61
|2007
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Madhukar Moolwaney
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ramesh Shenoy
|66
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Manager