Reunert Ltd (RLOJ.J)

RLOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

7,000.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-75.00 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
7,075.00
Open
7,075.00
Day's High
7,075.00
Day's Low
7,000.00
Volume
582,569
Avg. Vol
260,840
52-wk High
7,768.00
52-wk Low
5,999.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Trevor Munday

67 2009 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Alan Dickson

46 2015 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Nick Thomson

57 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director

Mohini Moodley

42 2015 Executive Director, Group Human Resources and Transformation Executive

Mark Taylor

54 2013 Executive Director
Reunert Ltd News

